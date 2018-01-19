Jacinda Ardern to be second world leader to give birth in office

Jacinda Ardern will become just the second elected world leader to give birth while in office, but there have been a handful of politicians doing the same.

Pakistan prime minister Benazir Bhutto in 1990 gave birth to her second child - then believed to be the first elected world leader to give birth while in office.

* Last year, Senator Larissa Waters became the first politician to breastfeed in Australia's parliament

Jacinda Ardern and her partner, Clarke Gayford, are welcoming their first child this June. Source: Getty

* In 2014, Aileen Campbell, Minister for Children and Young People, was the first Scottish government minister to go on maternity leave when she gave birth to her second son