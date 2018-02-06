Jacinda Ardern says Waitangi Day celebrations have 'exceeded expectations'

Jacinda Ardern's five day stint in Waitangi has "exceeded" her expectations, with the PM saying she hasn't changed the game, giving credit to Ngapuhi for the iwi's warm hospitality.

The Prime Minister rose before sunrise to begin her Waitangi Day celebrations, joining a dawn service at the historic Treaty Grounds.

Under a clear moon and pitch black sky, Ms Ardern gave a church reading to the large crowd huddled together in front the Te Whare Runanga upper marae.

She was followed in the musical service, commemorating the start of the 178th year since the signing of the Waitangi Treaty, by National's Steven Joyce, who read from the gospel.

Following the Dawn Service, Ms Ardern got stuck in behind the BBQ to help feed the masses during breakfast on the field by Waka House.

The Labour Leader said today wasn't just about attending for the commemorations but was an "opportunity to spend some time with our ministers from across the government along with leaders in the North."

"I will be making sure that when I return to Wellington we will be checking in both with ministers but also chief executives who have been here around the work program that we would like to undertake in Northland going forward," Ms Ardern stated.

Talking about Waitangi Day, Ms Ardern dismissed questions that the game has been changed because of her.

"I think Ngapuhi have changed the game up here. The hospitality that we have experienced and really the work that has gone into deciding how the commemorations would be held has made a huge difference.

"Certainly for the parts that we had a role to play in we did want to do things differently. The BBQ was apart of that, it was about making sure we spent more time amongst the people who took the time to come out and be here on Waitangi Day."

"It's exceed my expectations. Of course I was hopeful that everything would go to plan from NgaPuhi's perspective. I know that we make it challenging for them because politicians are often targets so it's not always easy even if you go in with the ambition of it being a particular way.

"But equally, as I have said before, Waitangi is often a day often of challenge of frank speaking and we shouldn't shy away from that either."