Jacinda Ardern says vigilance after Auckland's new community Covid-19 case 'reality of global pandemic'

The Prime Minister took to social media last night in an effort to reassure the public that health officials are working hard to quickly ring fence the latest community case of Covid-19.

Jacinda Ardern flew back to Wellington last night following the revelation of the mystery Covid-19 case in Auckland’s CBD.

The AUT student in her 20s became symptomatic on Monday and was tested on Tuesday, but having called in sick, went to work wearing a mask after speaking with her manager.

Government weighs up Covid-19 alert level change after community case in Auckland

She lives in a central apartment but has been moved to Auckland’s quarantine facility after receiving a positive result.

Speaking on a Facebook live last night Ardern reminded Kiwis to remain vigilant.

“Scan wherever you go, keep a record of where you’ve been. Keep a record of who you’ve seen.

“All of these things are the reality of being in a global pandemic. New Zealand continues to do remarkably well, even as we face these issues.”

She said the Government will have more information about what the next move will be for Auckland once genome sequencing had been completed.

“That’s information being currently processed we’ll have that info to share in the morning.”

She again encouraged Aucklanders working in the CBD to work from home.

