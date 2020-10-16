Jacinda Ardern says she won't stay on as Labour leader if she loses election

Jacinda Ardern won't stay on as leader of the Labour Party is she loses the election.

Jacinda Ardern. Source: Getty

Ardern made the comment in the final leaders debate of the 2020 election campaign on TVNZ1 last night.

Ardern said she's been in politics long enough to know when it's the right time to move on.

"Our plan is to succeed on election night and we haven't taken that for granted, working very very hard for a successful result," Ardern said.

Your playlist will load after this ad

"My message would be that if people don't want to see me resign, then to vote for Labour."