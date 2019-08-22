TODAY |

Jacinda Ardern says she will visit Ihumātao but doesn't know when

Katie Bradford
1 NEWS Reporter
1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Auckland
Māori Issues
Politics
Katie Bradford

Jacinda Ardern has confirmed she will visit Ihumātao – she just doesn’t know when.

In response to claims Tainui may look at buying the disputed South Auckland land, the Prime Minister said it was just speculation.

"Talks are very active and live, but everything is speculative until those talks are concluded," she said.

Ms Ardern didn’t want to estimate when the talks, led by Kingitanga, would conclude.

"I want to leave Kingitanga the space to finalise those talks.

"That’s why I’ve held off visiting, I want to give that process the time it needs, I don’t want to create any distraction around that because that’s the thing that will give us resolution and that’s what everyone wants.

"I will, I have never ruled out visiting, for me it’s just all about making sure I respect the process that’s underway, that’s being led by Kingitanga, I will visit Ihumātao, that’s no question for me, it’s just a matter of timing," Ms Ardern said.

Protestors at Ihumātao oppose a proposed housing development by Fletchers on the land. The land is considered sacred to Māori.

Your playlist will load after this ad

At petition was delivered calling for the Prime Minister to visit the disputed Auckland site.
More From
New Zealand
Auckland
Māori Issues
Politics
Katie Bradford
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:09
The rude birds had to be cleared off the major transport route by police.
Unruly geese bring Auckland motorway traffic to a halt
2
NIWA says a ‘Sudden Stratospheric Warming’ event could bring icy weather to New Zealand next month.
Rare 'Beast from the East' could bring extreme weather to NZ in coming weeks
3
The All Blacks great speaks with Seven Sharp about the movie, Dan Carter: A Perfect 10.
Dan Carter reveals what 'really tested' his friendship with Richie McCaw
4
Daniel is heading over to Europe to take a role as 1 NEWS’ Europe correspondent.
Hayley Holt bids tearful farewell to Daniel Faitaua as their last Breakfast show together ends
5
Nigel Urwin was previously given the highest-ever sentencing indication of any New Zealander.
Palmerston North man sentenced for child pornography depicting rape, bestiality
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:31
She’s tasked with showcasing NZ’s finest talent during the six-month World Expo in Dubai.

Celebrity choreographer Parris Goebel to showcase New Zealand's talent at World Expo
A Police car at the scene of an investigation.

Five-month-old baby found dead in Whangārei, homicide investigation launched
A dairy cow on a farm (file picture).

Milk shake: Why the future of dairy looks scary
01:33
Nigel Urwin was previously given the highest-ever sentencing indication of any New Zealander.

Palmerston North man sentenced for child pornography depicting rape, bestiality