Jacinda Ardern says she 'did a little dance' when she found out New Zealand was Covid-19 free

The Prime Minister says she did a celebratory dance when she found out New Zealand had no active Covid-19 cases today.

The country reached the new milestone today, with the final person with the virus being symptom free for 48 hours.

When asked what her immediate reaction to the news was, Jacinda Ardern said she danced around the lounge.

"I did a little dance...I showed Neve, she was caught a little by surprise but she joined in having absolutely no idea why I was dancing around the lounge but enjoying it nonetheless."

Dr Ashley Bloomfield was asked the same question and had a laugh with the Prime Minister about his own dancing skills.

"Well, I'm not quite as good a dancer as the Prime Minister," said Dr Bloomfield.

Ms Ardern quipped back to say Dr Bloomfield had "no evidence to base that on", but he said his children would say so.

"I've been described by one commentator this week as intense but I did allow myself a little smile," said Dr Bloomfield.

It was also announced today that New Zealand will move to Covid-19 Alert Level 1 at midnight tonight.

The country has been under an alert level system since March 21, when the country was immediately put under Alert Level 2 as the threat of the Covid-19 pandemic increased.

Under Level 1 Kiwis will have less restrictions going about daily life. Ms Ardern announced last week that border measures, public health, cough etiquette and contact tracing would be the "wall of defence" at Level 1 against Covid-19.

