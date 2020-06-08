TODAY |

Jacinda Ardern says she 'did a little dance' when she found out New Zealand was Covid-19 free

Source:  1 NEWS

The Prime Minister says she did a celebratory dance when she found out New Zealand had no active Covid-19 cases today.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Prime Minister says her daughter Neve also joined in. Source: 1 NEWS

The country reached the new milestone today, with the final person with the virus being symptom free for 48 hours. 

When asked what her immediate reaction to the news was, Jacinda Ardern said she danced around the lounge. 

"I did a little dance...I showed Neve, she was caught a little by surprise but she joined in having absolutely no idea why I was dancing around the lounge but enjoying it nonetheless." 

READ MORE
New milestone reached in fight against Covid-19 with no active cases in New Zealand

Dr Ashley Bloomfield was asked the same question and had a laugh with the Prime Minister about his own dancing skills. 

"Well, I'm not quite as good a dancer as the Prime Minister," said Dr Bloomfield.

Ms Ardern quipped back to say Dr Bloomfield had "no evidence to base that on", but he said his children would say so. 

"I've been described by one commentator this week as intense but I did allow myself a little smile," said Dr Bloomfield. 

It was also announced today that New Zealand will move to Covid-19 Alert Level 1 at midnight tonight. 

READ MORE
'Thank you, New Zealand' - Alert Level 1 to begin at midnight, Jacinda Ardern announces

The country has been under an alert level system since March 21, when the country was immediately put under Alert Level 2 as the threat of the Covid-19 pandemic increased.

Under Level 1 Kiwis will have less restrictions going about daily life. Ms Ardern announced last week that border measures, public health, cough etiquette and contact tracing would be the "wall of defence" at Level 1 against Covid-19.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Jacinda Ardern says NZ will further ease its coronavirus restrictions tonight. Source: 1 NEWS

All current rules and restrictions on businesses and services are essentially lifted as of midnight tonight and physical distancing will no longer be required, including on public transport and planes.

New Zealand
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Full video: Jacinda Ardern says NZ will move to Alert Level 1 at midnight
2
New milestone reached in fight against Covid-19 with no active cases in New Zealand
3
'Thank you, New Zealand' - Alert Level 1 to begin at midnight, Jacinda Ardern announces
4
Emotional Jenny-May Clarkson on the pain of her father not giving his kids Māori names due to racism
5
Live stream: 1 NEWS coronavirus special - Government updates
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Covid-19 timeline: A look back at how NZ responded to the crisis, eliminating all active cases

Full video: Jacinda Ardern says NZ will move to Alert Level 1 at midnight

Bulldogs players told not to use headphones on gameday or risk failing NRL's ear-temperature Covid-19 test

Ex-Russian spy Sergei Skripal would be 'potential security problem' for NZ - former diplomat