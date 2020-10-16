Jacinda Ardern says 'real change comes one step at a time', in pitch to voters

"Expect the unexpected", that's what Labour leader Jacinda Ardern says she has learned as she reflected on her past term as prime minister.

Ardern sat down with TVNZ1's Breakfast host Jenny-May Clarkson for the last time before the election campaign officially finishes at one minute to midnight today, and polling for the 2020 election closes at 7pm tomorrow.

Stripping back numbers and policy, Ardern said leading the nation was much more than that.

"For all of the things that you plan, for all the policies you put out there and ideas you put out there, governing is as much about the unexpected and unfortunately we have learned that over the last three years, so you need to know what a leader is going to be like and to do that you need to get to know them."

In the past three years, Ardern has dealt with a deadly volcanic eruption, terrorist attack and global pandemic as prime minister of New Zealand.

She said she's learned to "expect the unexpected, to always be prepared for that".

"If I can offer a bit of optimism, we are an incredible country and everything that we've been through - Whakaari, March 15 or this pandemic - I've seen the best of people and that's what's going to carry us through.

"This is, as much as it's anxiety making and incredibly tough, we have a huge opportunity now. We're already seen as a clean green, beautiful, welcoming country, now we have the chance to also be an innovative one, one that does more to support its people to upskill and train, and to make ourselves carbon neutral."

In 2017, Labour campaigned on being transformational.

Today, Ardern quoted the late US Supreme Court judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg that "real change comes one step at a time".

Ardern said she has a passion for reducing child poverty but the problem could never be solved in three years.

"The steps that we've taken are already turning around what was a worsening situation into an improving situation. I'd say the same on climate change - we've done more in this last three years than any government has."

Ardern says she owes Labour volunteers some baked scones and then she'll be spending some down time.

