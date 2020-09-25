TODAY |

Jacinda Ardern says NZ's managed isolation protocols are being assessed

Source:  1 NEWS

Jacinda Ardern says New Zealand’s managed isolation protocols are being assessed as a result of the person testing positive for Covid-19 after his 14-day stint.

The Prime Minister says an assessment is being done into whether anything needs to change. Source: 1 NEWS

The man arrived from India and completed a stay in managed isolation, which included returning two negative Covid-19 tests, before he fell became sick with the virus.

While on the campaign trail today for the upcoming election, the Prime Minister was asked if protocols needed to be changed around returnees. 

Ardern said officials are already doing an an assessment.

"We do need to look at whether or not, as a result of what we’re learning here, anything else needs to be tightened up," said Ardern. 

"We will tighten up the regime if we learn that’s what we need to do."

She said the current managed isolation and quarantine system is "best designed to keep people safe".

But, she said, "a little bit of extra risk analysis" needed to be done "around whether people need to stay longer, extra tests or longer isolation on release".

"We constantly learn from those occurrences we have New Zealand. You've always seen us tighten up based on what we've learnt."  

