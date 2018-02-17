Jacinda Ardern says NZ can't be complacent about inclusiveness for LGBTQI communities

 

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says New Zealand can't afford to be complacent about inclusiveness for the country's Rainbow communities as long as there are young LGBTQI people with mental health or self harm issues.

The Prime Minister was popular among the thousands of spectators on Auckland's Ponsonby Road.
Source: 1 NEWS

Ms Ardern last night became the first prime minister to walk in a Pride Parade celebrating New Zealand's Rainbow communities when she joined thousands of people at the colourful event on Auckland's Ponsonby Road.

More than 70 floats and about 3500 participants made their way up the road in the sixth annual Pride Parade, watched by thousands of onlookers.

Ms Ardern was part of a Labour Party contingent that included Finance Minister Grant Robertson and MP Louisa Wall.

Ms Ardern said the parade was "fantastic" and showed there is a lot of support for the LGBTQI communities.

"And ultimately this is a parade about diversity and inclusiveness. And I'm really proud of the work the team has done to make that real over the years and in our laws," she told TVNZ reporter Matty McLean as she walked along.

Ms Ardern said she thinks New Zealand has been turning the tide on inclusiveness for LGBTQI communities for some time, 'but it's always been incremental".

"But we can't be complacent. As long as there are kids in New Zealand, if they are LGBTQI, if they have high levels of mental health issues or self harm, that tells us that we still have work to do," she added.

The PM broke off from the parade along the way to greet spectators with hugs.

The Green Party and National Party also had representatives in the parade.

Police also took part with a special Rainbow-decorated police car to mark New Zealand Police's commitment to diversity and acknowledge the important relationship between police and the Rainbow community.

The parade is the highlight of the annual Pride Festival calendar.

