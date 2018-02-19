Jacinda Ardern says no need for Australian-style 'bonk ban' on Government Ministers

Source:NZN
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern sees no need to impose a "bonk ban" on her ministers the way her Australian counterpart Malcolm Turnbull has done on his.
Mr Turnbull has banned sexual relations between ministers and their staffers - which was quickly nick-named "the bonk ban" - following the scandal over Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce's widely-publicised affair with one of his secretaries.
The secretary is pregnant and Mr Joyce's marriage is in ruins.
"I don't consider that to be necessary," Ms Ardern told reporters today.
"My expectation is that my ministers have a very clear sense of the expectations that we have of them in terms of their behaviour."
