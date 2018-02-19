Jacinda Ardern says no need for Australian-style 'bonk ban' on Government Ministers

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern sees no need to impose a "bonk ban" on her ministers the way her Australian counterpart Malcolm Turnbull has done on his.

Mr Turnbull has banned sexual relations between ministers and their staffers - which was quickly nick-named "the bonk ban" - following the scandal over Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce's widely-publicised affair with one of his secretaries.

The secretary is pregnant and Mr Joyce's marriage is in ruins.

"I don't consider that to be necessary," Ms Ardern told reporters today.