Jacinda Ardern says more Covid-19 measures being considered so Kiwis can enjoy summer break

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says Kiwis 'all want a summer break that has freedom attached to it’ and says how we collectively behave will help us achieve that.

Jacinda Ardern and Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins discussed a range of measures being considered around contact tracing. Source: 1 NEWS

Speaking today after a meeting with Cabinet, Ardern and Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins, spoke about the measures the Government was taking and are looking at in terms of paving a smooth path to a happy holiday season.

Ardern said additional precautions were needed under Alert Level 1, today announcing masks will now be compulsory for travellers on all planes flying domestically around New Zealand, and on all public transport in Auckland.

From Thursday morning, masks will need to be worn on all public transport in and out of Auckland, and on all aircraft.

School buses and charter services are exempt. Children under 12 will not have to wear a mask. Police can enforce the new rules.

"Everything that we do now helps get us to that point,” Ardern said, adding that there are conversations taking place around what the Government can do to further encourage tools such as the Covid Tracer app.

The Government is also considering compulsory use of the Covid Tracer app before entering large events and hospitality venues.

Masks must also be worn on planes, Covid-19 Recovery Minister Chris Hipkins said. Source: 1 NEWS

Hipkins said the Government is closely following technological developments coming from Google and Apple.

“One of the key factors for us is around privacy - so the Covid Tracer app at the moment means that everybody stays in control of their own data. So we are looking at further development of the Covid tracer app which would include things like GPS and bluetooth, and potentially adding that functionality,” Hipkins said.

He said the Government did not want to “pull data” from people without their consent therefore there were some “interesting and challenging privacy issues” to work through.

