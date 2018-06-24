Jacinda Ardern says it was 'mind-blowing' receiving baby congratulations from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Jacinda Ardern gave an insight this morning into the scale of the personal messages that have flooded in from around the world following the birth of her daughter Neve, and it reached to the top of the Royal Family.

The Prime Minister paid tribute to the many ordinary Kiwis who have sent her notes and baby clothes, and also revealed she's had congratulations from the Queen and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

"It's certainly mind-blowing receiving messages from Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the Queen, that's certainly not something you expect," Ardern said.

"But it's equally special to us those moments of people who took time to send a little note, or a blanket, or a set of booties, and once we're done with all of those we'll make sure we pass on that love to another family, another baby."

The note from Harry and Meghan was reportedly hand written by the Duchess of Sussex, and said the royal couple were looking forward to seeing them in the fall, when they visit New Zealand.