Jacinda Ardern says her and Judith Collins' 'force fields' won't explode if they meet on West Coast

Both Judith Collins and Jacinda Ardern are on the campaign trail on New Zealand’s West Coast today.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The National leader spent the morning visiting locals in Punakaiki, while Labour's Ardern was in Greymouth for the opening of a new hospital.

With the West Coast being "a big place", Ardern said she wasn't worried about running into Collins.

And, if the two vying for New Zealand's top job did run into each other today, no one else would have to worry either, Ardern joked.

"What I would say is nothing will happen if we do have contact with each other, our force fields will not create any kind of explosion so no one needs to worry."

When asked what she would say to Ardern if the pair saw each other, Collins said she, "would have said 'hello'... then spoke to the Coasters".

Your playlist will load after this ad

"I'm not going to learn anything from Jacinda Ardern, she’s got nothing to teach me."