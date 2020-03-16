TODAY |

Jacinda Ardern says economic impact of coronavirus could be worse than global financial crisis

Source:  1 NEWS

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has warned the economic impact of coronavirus could be worse than 2008's global financial crisis.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Government is announcing details of a package to help the economy weather the storm tomorrow. Source: 1 NEWS

The Government is announcing details of a massive monetary package to help the economy weather the storm tomorrow.

All large gatherings, with exception of schools, to be cancelled due to coronavirus - PM

Today at her post-Cabinet address, Ms Ardern outlined the severity of the situation ahead.

"The preliminary advice I have received from Treasury this weekend is that the economic impact of the virus on New Zealand could be greater than the impact of the global financial crisis," she said.

"The difference is there is no existing playbook for the economic response here.

"At this point we cannot be sure of the impact but we can be sure it will be significant."

Air New Zealand may cut 30% of staff as coronavirus pandemic hits travel industry hard

Ms Ardern added that her Government’s hard work to get debt low over the last few years means New Zealand will have a large “rainy day” pool of funding to draw from.

* Finance Minister Grant Robertson’s multi-billion dollar relief package for businesses hit by the Coronavirus Pandemic will be covered live by Jack Tame on TVNZ1 and 1NEWS.co.nz from 2-3pm on Tuesday.
 

New Zealand
Coronavirus Pandemic
Economy
Politics
Business
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
All large gatherings, with exception of schools, to be cancelled due to coronavirus - PM
2
'Please think of other people' - Levin woman who sat behind man with coronavirus on plane speaks from isolation
3
Two earthquakes rumble across New Zealand overnight
4
Two people found dead at house in Kelston, Auckland
5
Jacinda Ardern says economic impact of coronavirus could be worse than global financial crisis
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
05:24

No new cases of coronavirus in New Zealand today

Air New Zealand may cut 30% of staff as coronavirus pandemic hits travel industry hard

PTSD argument fails to get sentence reduction for man who beat teen to death over water pistol

Junior doctor's 'disastrous lie' about patient's medical test led to emergency surgery - report