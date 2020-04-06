Jacinda Ardern says Easter Bunny an essential worker, but warns it 'might not get everywhere this year'

The Easter Bunny is an essential worker, Prime Minister Jacinda has said, but she did warn it might not make it to all homes this year.

Tauranga school girl Lucinda penned a letter to the PM seeking an exemption for the fluffy friend to “go into people’s bubbles this Easter”.

During her weekly post-cabinet press conference, 1 NEWS political editor Jessica Mutch McKay told Jacinda Ardern she'd had correspondence from viewers who were concerned about whether the Easter Bunny would be allowed an exemption to break bubbles.

Lucinda's letter to Jacinda Ardern about the Easter Bunny Source: Supplied

"You'll be pleased to know we consider both the Easter Bunny and the Tooth Fairy to be essential workers," Ms Ardern said.

"But as you can imagine at this time, they are potentially going to be quite busy at home with their family as well, their own bunnies, so I say to the children of New Zealand, if the Easter Bunny doesn't make it to your household, we have to understand it's a bit difficult at the moment for the bunny to get everywhere."

