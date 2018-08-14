Jacinda Ardern says 'cooling' Auckland housing market is nothing like tanking home prices in Sydney

 

The PM touted KiwiBuild as increasing supply while keeping existing home prices steady. Source: Breakfast
Another alcohol delivery company prompts debate on whether it's convenient or harmful

1 NEWS
Auckland

An alcohol health watch group says alcohol delivery companies deserve further scrutiny as their popularity across Auckland increases.

My Beer Case - Auckland's fourth service to offer alcohol deliveries in under one hour - is seeking $250,000 in investment to expand its business and hire more drivers.

Dr Nicki Jackson of Alcohol Healthwatch, speaking this morning to TVNZ 1's Breakfast, said these types of services may lead to unhealthy drinking.

"It is these ones that deliver alcohol within an hour that are really deigned to top up your drinks," Dr Jackson said.

"New Zealanders don't need more reasons to top up their drinks and if anything we want to be reducing our consumption."

She said most Kiwis already live no more than two minutes away from a liquor outlet.

Nick Leggett of the Alcoholic Beverages Council says services which bring booze to your door on demand are just driven by demand. Source: Breakfast

Alcoholic Beverages Council spokesperson Nick Leggett told Breakfast that "we shouldn't confuse convenience with harm".

"You might have people over unexpectedly or find you've run out of alcohol if you're entertaining and you need to engage the services of someone who can deliver to your door," Mr Leggett said.

"I think Kiwis can be trusted - I think most Kiwis drink moderately."

Mr Leggett agreed that the services need to be careful to stay within their license conditions, saying "there should be hoops to jump through" and that "they should be tightly regulated".

"If there's a demand, if there's a need, if they stay within their license and rules - I guess time will tell," he said.

Dr Nicki Jackson said these types of services promote people "topping up" their alcohol consumption. Source: Breakfast
