Jacinda Ardern says Christchurch mosque attacks film is 'very soon and very raw'

Source:  1 NEWS

The prime minister says a film about the Christchurch mosque attacks feels "very soon and very raw" for the country. 

The prime minister told Breakfast she does not consider the attacks her story, it is the community and families. Source: Breakfast

Speaking on Breakfast, Jacinda Ardern said she did not feel her story should be told. 

"While there are so many stories that should be told at some point, I don't consider mine to be one of them. They're the community's stories, they're the families stories."

They Are Us, which will star Rose Byrne, is set to tell the story of how Ardern rallied the nation with a message of compassion and unity following the attacks, according to The Hollywood Reporter. 

Muslim community advocate slams terrorist attack film as 'distasteful' and 'white washing'

The movie also highlights how Ardern pushed through a law to ban the type of gun used by the terrorist.

Fifty-one Muslims were killed while they prayed at Al Noor Mosque and Linwood Islamic Centre on March 15, 2019. Many more were seriously injured.

But the film has drawn criticism from New Zealand's Muslim community, with it being labelled as "distasteful" and "white washing". 

More than 50,000 people have also signed a petition calling for the movie to be shut down. 

Actress Rose Byrne is set to play Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern in the film. Source: 1 NEWS

Ardern said she only found about the Hollywood film the day before and had not spoken to the filmmakers. 

"Ultimately that's the level of involvement I've had, which is none. I got told as a courtesy heads-up from the Ministry of Arts, Culture and Heritage."

She said it was not her place to tell people in the art and film-making community what to do. 

"We wouldn't want a country where a prime minister could tell that community what to do, but I'm sure they've heard my perspective on it too."

New Zealand
Movies
Christchurch and Canterbury
Terrorism
Religion
Politics
Social Issues
