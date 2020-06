The decision date on whether or not New Zealand moves to Alert Level 1 is being brought forward as Kiwis have "exceeded our expectations" in the effort to stamp out Covid-19, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says.

Source: 1 NEWS

Cabinet will now discuss the move earlier than expected, on June 8, after Ms Ardern said discussions were had with the Ministry of Health and Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield at the weekend.