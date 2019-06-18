TODAY |

Jacinda Ardern rules out royal commission of inquiry into Oranga Tamariki's practices

Some are calling for a royal commission into the practices of Oranga Tamariki in the wake of an attempted uplift of a child last month, but the Prime Minister says that is not the right answer.

On Sunday Children's Minister Tracey Martin announced an inquiry will be held into a case of an attempted uplifting of a child from Hawke's Bay Hospital last month.

Children's Commissioner Andrew Becroft is holding a wider investigation into the policies and practices of Oranga Tamariki.

Today Jacinda Ardern says she thinks this is all that is needed.

    Minister of Children, Tracey Martin, made the announcement today after the incident last month.

    "They're (royal commission) a very lengthy process, and I think people want answers in a much more immediate way," Ms Ardern told TVNZ1's Breakfast.

    She says there are two major problems in New Zealand around the treatment of children.

    "We don't want children in state care... ...the second problem we have is high rates of abuse, so we have to try and turn both around, both are challenging but that is the focus that we have."

    Ms Ardern says the changes have now been put in place and now Oranga Tamariki need a chance to implement those changes.

    "Oranga Tamariki are on the right path here... ...that revolution for changing care has already happened we just have to give it a chance."

    Ms Ardern told Breakfast she thinks Oranga Tamariki CEO Grainne Moss is up to the job.

    "Yes I do, it's a hard job though.. ...it's not going to be perfect but I do believe the framework that Oranga Tamariki are trying to move to is the right one."

      Jacinda Ardern told TVNZ1's Breakfast she thinks people want answers in a more immediate way.
