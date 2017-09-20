Jacinda Ardern rips into National for running a 'negative campaign' and says they're 'out of ideas'

Immediately after the last TVNZ Leaders Debate, Jacinda Ardern hit out at National's "negative campaign" which saw her and Bill English scrap over his controversial claims of raising income tax and the widely criticised allegations of a fiscal hole.

Ms Ardern said it was disappointing to see Bill English support Steven Joyce's claims that Labour has a fiscal hole in their budget, which many economists have gone against.

"It's been absolutely disproven; I would have thought he would use the last debate to talk about what he was actually going to do in a fresh government," Ms Ardern said.

Ms Ardern "didn't want a negative campaign, I thought New Zealanders probably didn't want to see politics as usual."

She said it "probably shows" National could be "out of ideas", quoting Michelle Obama's line of: "When they go low, I go high".

She said National have run a "negative campaign", and said their rise in tonight's latest 1 NEWS' Colmar Brunton poll was not a reason to "negatively campaign".

"I don't believe in it, it's not the way we set out to campaign," Ms Ardern said of Labour's campaign.

However, Ms Ardern said she found the last leaders' debate a "very enjoyable experience".