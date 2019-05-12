TODAY |

Jacinda Ardern reveals she has seen Christchurch terrorist attack video ahead of Paris summit

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has revealed in a New York Times op-ed that she has in fact seen the Christchurch terrorist attack video.

Ms Ardern is due to fly to Paris overnight to lead a summit looking into ways of making sure such videos are never published online again.

She also greeted UN Secretary General António Guterres in Auckland this evening, who praised her for the leadership she had shown following the attack.

Ms Ardern revealed at that conference that she has been in phone contact with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg ahead of the summit.

    Ms Ardern is due to lead a summit in Paris dedicated to finding ways to combat such videos being published.
