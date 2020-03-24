Jacinda Ardern reveals ministerial positions; promotes Grant Robertson to Deputy PM

Jacinda Ardern has revealed the ministerial positions for the new Government.

Jacinda Ardern and Grant Robertson. Source: Getty

Grant Robertson has been made Deputy Prime Minister.

She said Cabinet would have two priorities: the Covid-19 response and the economic recovery.

Ardern said it would "reflect the New Zealand that elected us".

Jacinda Ardern

Prime Minister

Child poverty reduction

National security and intelligence

Grant Robertson

Deputy Prime Minister

Infrastructure

Sport and recreation

Racing

Kelvin Davis

Children

Corrections

Asociate education

Davis was also re-elected as deputy Labour leader.

Chris Hipkins, meanwhile, is now Minister for Covid-19 Response. The portfolio includes border management.

“He is the right person to lead our ongoing work," Ardern said.

He will also keep education.

Andrew Little will be Minister for Health.

Peeni Henare is now Associate Health Minister (Māori health) and will become Defence Minister.

New MP Dr Ayesha Verrall will also be an Associate Health Minister.

Nanaia Mahuta will be Foreign Affairs Minister. She is the first woman to ever be New Zealand's Foreign Affairs Minister.

Poto Williams will be Minister for Police.

Michael Wood will be Minister for Transport.

Kiri Allan will be Minister for Conservation.

David Clark also re-enters Cabinet, while Phil Twyford has been knocked out of Cabinet, holding positions outside Cabinet.