Jacinda Ardern reveals her Christmas plans, daughter Neve's Santa wish list

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has made a "quite controversial" admission about Christmas at her house as she revealed what daughter Neve has asked for from Santa this year.

Your playlist will load after this ad

"I will be on call, I will have my phone with me - that's as it should be, particularly during a pandemic, but I will get time with my family," Ardern told TVNZ1's Breakfast.

She added that daughter Neve is "just discovering" Christmas.

"I got home, I think it was two days ago, and she told me what she wanted from Santa, which changes every day. That day, it was a yo-yo and a barbecue," she said.

"I thought that was, for a two-and-a-half-year-old, I asked her why she wanted a barbecue and she said to cook her corn so, I mean, there you go."

The Prime Minister also says a debate is going on in her household as to whether Santa will leave presents in stockings or under the Christmas tree.

"In my house, Santa is a stockings guy. He puts presents in the stocking, not under the tree, so that's what happens, what's always happened in my house, and so we've been having a discussion around whether or not he's a stocking guy or whether he's an under the tree guy, so this is a big debate for us," she said.

Ardern said that she celebrates the holiday "just like everybody else" by cooking, adding that while the menu changes every year, she "can't go past a simple barbecue".