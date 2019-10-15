Jacinda Ardern reveals date of this year's general election

The 2020 general election date has been confirmed as September 19.

Simon Bridges and Jacinda Ardern. Source: 1 NEWS

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern made the announcement today at her first post-Cabinet press conference this year.

Ms Ardern told media today that allowing a long period of time prior to the election gave the Electoral Commission time to prepare.

"This year we intend to govern right up to when the election is held," she said. "We will be asking for a further term to get the job done".

She said there would be "significant" announcements in the coming weeks.

When asked if the All Blacks’ game schedule was taken into account in choosing the date, Ms Ardern said she was "not going to give one single factor as the overriding rationale" behind the decision.

However, she said it was about "our peoples’ ability to vote".

When asked, in her opinion, what the odds were of her being Prime Minister this time next year, Ms Ardern said – "good".

National Party leader Simon Bridges said he was ready to "hit the ground running".

"New Zealanders know National will provide a competent and stable Government. We have a track record and the experience to deliver. When I say I’ll do something, I will do it."

"We’ve worked hard in Opposition to hold the Government to account."

Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson said: "Climate change and inequality are at the forefront of political debate around the world and we look forward to a robust and honest debate about how we address these challenges."

"2020 will be a historic election which will see people vote on two referendums as well as their representatives in Parliament."

NZ First leader Winston Peters did not want to be interviewed, but told 1 NEWS - "Elections happen every three years".

The last election was on September 23, 2017, set by then Prime Minister and National Party leader Bill English.

The 2017 election saw Labour come to power in a coalition with New Zealand First and the Green Party.

Factors usually taken into account on choosing an election date include international events, school holidays, public holidays and sports fixtures.

The US Presidential election will be held on November 3.

Voters in this election will also be able to have their say in two referendums - deciding on whether cannabis and euthanasia should be legalised or whether New Zealand remains with the status quo.

Ms Ardern was asked today if the two referendums would be a distraction for voters.

She said she, "absolutely believes New Zealanders will have no problem with that”.