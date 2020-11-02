TODAY |

Jacinda Ardern to reveal new Cabinet today

Source:  1 NEWS

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will reveal her new Cabinet today.

Greens co-leaders James Shaw and Marama Davidson won't be there, though, after a deal with Labour only offered them ministerial portfolios outside Cabinet.

Ardern says she is planning on setting out the Government's priorities for the remainder of the year later this week.

"For me, it's a matter of both using the expertise and experience we have while also bringing in some of the fantastic talent we have across our caucus."

The new Cabinet will be sworn in on Friday.

