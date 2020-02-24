Jacinda Ardern to reveal more details about trans-Tasman travel bubble today

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says there are "still issues to resolve" before a trans-Tasman bubble can begin so that New Zealanders and Australians can travel freely without having to quarantine.

Composite image of Jacinda Ardern and Scott Morrison. Source: 1 NEWS

"For the trans-Tasman [travel bubble] there are a number of issues there that of course we are working through. I’m looking to give a little bit more detail on that and some of our considerations as ministers post Cabinet today," Ardern told TVNZ1's Breakfast this morning.

She said some of the issues to be resolved included if there is a Covid-19 outbreak in Australia and New Zealand closes its borders, that there is still the ability to bring Kiwis back.

"We have to make decisions on how we potentially quarantine thousands of returning individuals who would then need to come back," Ardern said.

"We would need to know how we’re dealing with the internal borders with Australia and also we would have to have the airlines ready. We are quite keen to see segregated airline staff for quarantine-free travel."

Ardern said the issues were "not insurmountable".