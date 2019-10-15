Jacinda Ardern responds to Sir Elton John wanting to be her - 'I was surprised'

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said she was "humbled, but also very surprised" at Sir Elton John saying if he could be any woman in the world he'd want to be her.

The British music icon told The Guardian in a recent interview that Ms Ardern was one of the few politicians he respects and loves.

He added that she has dignity and is humane. "I think she’s doing a brilliant job," he said.

Responding to the compliment on TVNZ1's Breakfast this morning, Ms Ardern pointed out that "not many people say that their heart's desire is to be a politician, so I'm very humbled by that".

But flipping the table, Ms Arderm said "I cannot sing to save myself".