TODAY |

Jacinda Ardern responds to Sir Elton John wanting to be her - 'I was surprised'

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Music
Politics

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said she was "humbled, but also very surprised" at Sir Elton John saying if he could be any woman in the world he'd want to be her.

The British music icon told The Guardian in a recent interview that Ms Ardern was one of the few politicians he respects and loves.

He added that she has dignity and is humane. "I think she’s doing a brilliant job," he said.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The British music icon says she is a person he respects and loves. Source: Breakfast

Responding to the compliment on TVNZ1's Breakfast this morning, Ms Ardern pointed out that "not many people say that their heart's desire is to be a politician, so I'm very humbled by that".

But flipping the table, Ms Arderm said "I cannot sing to save myself".

"I do appreciate him, he's pretty incredible," she added.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The British music icon said if he could be any woman in he world, he’d be the New Zealand Prime Minister. Source: Breakfast
More From
New Zealand
Music
Politics
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Paedophile in prison for abusing 200 children found stabbed to death in UK
2
Sydney socialite asks public to help identify jogger repeatedly pooping outside her business
3
Ardern remains at top spot as preferred PM, Bridges climbs in latest 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton Poll
4
Angry Wallabies snap at journalists during testy news conference - 'complete joke'
5
'Better binoculars on the Titanic' - Jimmy Neesham pokes fun at change in super over rules after World Cup final heartbreak
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Boardwalk planned to protect Mount Eden summit
02:32

PM defends new university pastoral care code as not just 'knee-jerk reaction' to student's death

Lower SH6 speed limits a 'terrible and senseless' idea, drivers say
00:33

Police recover gun, but manhunt continues in Foxton after shooting leaves person critically injured