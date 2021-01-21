Jacinda Ardern releases details of call with US President Joe Biden

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and US President Joe Biden spoke this morning about stability in the Indo-Pacific region and Covid-19, ahead of the high-profile APEC meeting this evening.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern (left) and US President Joe Biden. Source: Getty

"The United States and New Zealand share many common values and interests, including a commitment to an open and rules-based Indo-Pacific," Ardern said.

"President Biden and I discussed the forthcoming APEC leaders meeting and the critical importance of working together as a region to navigate out of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In his own statement, Biden said he underscored the US' commitment to the region.

"President Biden commended Prime Minister Ardern for her steadfast and effective leadership throughout the pandemic," The White House statement said.

He thanked Ardern for hosting the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Virtual Leaders’ informal meeting this evening, "and they agreed on the importance of multilateral institutions and economic cooperation throughout the region".

Ardern said she "raised the importance of strengthening the economic architecture in the region post-Covid in order to facilitate greater trade and investment".

"We also discussed the vaccine roll-out, both domestically and in the Pacific region and both our countries efforts to ensure vaccine availability."

She thanked Biden for joining the Christchurch Call "and how their membership has provided momentum to the work to eradicate violent extremist content online".