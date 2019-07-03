Jacinda Ardern reiterates interest in luring $1.5b Lord of the Rings TV series to NZ

The Government is keen to see New Zealand host the upcoming big-budget Lord of the Rings television series, with the Prime Minister saying today the country would benefit economically.

When asked her level of interest in hosting the series, Ms Ardern said: "We do want to be a venue for large scale productions like this.

"They generate jobs, they generate income for New Zealand.

"That is something we’ve made an active decision as a country to support. When people make the decision to come here, we do benefit from that."

Radio New Zealand reported industry sources said New Zealand was confirmed as the primary location for the $1.5 billion production of The Lord of the Rings series.

Trade Minister David Parker said Amazon had shown "strong interest", and an announcement was "imminent".

Your playlist will load after this ad

Ms Ardern said a designated minister to handle the production was not necessary.

"New Zealand now has come an incredibly long way, in terms of the infrastructure we have, the work force we have, the capability even within government departments around supporting production in that industry," she said.