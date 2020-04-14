TODAY |

Jacinda Ardern reflects on NZ's 'deadliest day to date' after four Covid-19 deaths in 24 hours

Anna Whyte, 1 News Politics Reporter
Source:  1 NEWS

Today is New Zealand's "deadliest day to date", Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said after four people lost their lives to Covid-19 coronavirus.  

Three people in Christchurch and one in Wellington have died in the past 24 hours due to Covid-19. Source: 1 NEWS

"We have had a sad and sobering reminder to stay the course today," Ms Ardern said during her weekly post-Cabinet new conference.

Three of the new deaths were residents of Christchurch's Rosewood Rest Home - two men in their 90s and one man in his 80s. Six of the nine total deaths are connected to the rest home. The additional death confirmed today was a man in his 70s in Wellington. 

"With four more deaths in the last 24 hours, it is our deadliest day to date," she said. 

"We always knew there would be more deaths. It is however, a reminder, how worse the spread and death toll would be if we have not taken the actions we have taken to break the chain of transmission."

Ms Ardern said there had been 1452 breaches of the Covid-19 lockdown and 169 prosecutions. 

There are now three significant Covid-19 clusters at aged-care facilities around the country. Source: 1 NEWS

"We did anticipate this would rise over time," she said. 

Ms Ardern also announced the latest support package for tertiary students. 

Anna Whyte
