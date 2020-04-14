Jacinda Ardern reflects on NZ's 'deadliest day to date' after four Covid-19 deaths in 24 hours

Today is New Zealand's "deadliest day to date", Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said after four people lost their lives to Covid-19 coronavirus.

Your playlist will load after this ad

"We have had a sad and sobering reminder to stay the course today," Ms Ardern said during her weekly post-Cabinet new conference.

Three of the new deaths were residents of Christchurch's Rosewood Rest Home - two men in their 90s and one man in his 80s. Six of the nine total deaths are connected to the rest home. The additional death confirmed today was a man in his 70s in Wellington.

"With four more deaths in the last 24 hours, it is our deadliest day to date," she said.

Read more Four more people die of Covid-19 in New Zealand, bringing death toll to nine

"We always knew there would be more deaths. It is however, a reminder, how worse the spread and death toll would be if we have not taken the actions we have taken to break the chain of transmission."

Ms Ardern said there had been 1452 breaches of the Covid-19 lockdown and 169 prosecutions.

Your playlist will load after this ad

"We did anticipate this would rise over time," she said.