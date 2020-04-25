TODAY |

Jacinda Ardern records poem for Westminster Abbey Anzac commemorations

Jacinda Ardern has recorded an Anzac poem for Westminster Abbey.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern records a poem - 'Gallipoli Peninsula' by Alistair Te Ariki Campbell - for Westminster Abbey's Anzac commemorations. Source: Supplied

Since the London church closed its doors due to coronavirus the Abbey has launched its podcast called Abbeycast for worshippers across the world.

The Prime Minister made her recording this week in her Wellington office and recited Gallipoli Peninsula by Alistair Te Ariki Campbell for the Abbey’s podcast.

Alistair Te Ariki Campbell was one of the leading writers of New Zealand and the South Pacific, publishing more than 20 volumes of poetry.

Ms Ardern’s recording will be shared on the church’s website Sunday 26th April at 9am (UK time).

