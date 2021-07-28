Jacinda Ardern receives second dose of Covid-19 vaccine

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern today received her second dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine.

Ardern received the jab at Te Awa vaccination centre in Hamilton.

She received her first jab on June 18.

It comes as the vaccine rollout to the wider population began today, starting with those aged 60 and older. The next group, aged 55 and older, begins in two weeks.

“Just fine. Really, really easy,” Ardern said, getting a sticker and lollipop.

She said she wasn’t nervous when asked before the injection.

As of midnight last night, 1.75 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine have been administered to New Zealanders.

"That's an increase of more than 206,100 doses on this time last week," the Ministry of Health said in a statement today.



"Within that, nearly 700,000 people have now received their second doses, which means they're fully vaccinated."

Yesterday, more than 38,600 doses were injected nationally.