Jacinda Ardern receives apology letter from Austalian broadcaster Alan Jones

Jacinda Ardern has received the apology letter from conservative Sydney shock jock Alan Jones but a spokesperson for the prime minister says she won’t comment further on the matter.

The apology comes after the Australian broadcaster told his audience on Sydney's 2GB radio on Thursday morning that Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison should "shove a sock down her throat", after Ms Ardern criticised Australia's stance on climate change at the Pacific Islands Forum in Tuvalu this week.

Mr Jones copped widespread criticism for his remarks, including from Mr Morrison who said they were "disappointing" and "way out of line".

Advertisers have also boycotted 2GB as a result of the comments.

The broadcaster later admitted his comments were “careless” and that he would “never wish her any harm”.