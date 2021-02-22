TODAY |

Jacinda Ardern to receive vaccine ahead of public rollout later this year

Source:  1 NEWS

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says she will be vaccinated ahead of the rollout to the public later this year.

Jacinda Ardern is promising to be vaccinated publicly. Source: 1 NEWS

Vaccinations are already underway for priority groups, with 3800 Air New Zealand staff - including cabin crew, pilots and airport, cargo and line maintenance crew - receiving the first round of the vaccine on Thursday.

It will be followed by workers in the health sector and the elderly, followed by the general public in the middle of the year.

It comes after Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison received the Pfizer vaccine last week.

"It didn't feel right to me to be in that [first] cohort, but that doesn't mean I'm going to wait until the middle of the year either," Ardern told the Weekend Herald.

"I haven't quite decided when it will be. There's a balance for me, and being among the first didn't feel right."

Jacinda Ardern 'ready and willing' to receive Covid-19 vaccine on camera

Ardern said in a Monday press conference that she would be "ready and willing" to be vaccinated live on camera, but said the "important thing" was to "prioritise those at the greatest risk," such as frontline border workers.

"Yes, I want to model that it is safe and so I will be publicly vaccinated, but I wanted to make sure those at the most risk were vaccinated first," she said.

The Ministry of Health yesterday announced one new Covid-19 case in the community, bringing the Auckland cluster to 12.

New Zealand
Politics
