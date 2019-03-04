Jacinda Ardern reassures Kiwis 'plans in place' if ISIS members like Mark Taylor return to our shores

Jacinda Ardern is confident means are in place "to keep New Zealanders safe" should Mark Taylor, who converted to ISIS, return to New Zealand.

However, she said "in his current state" it would be "difficult" he would be able to obtain the travel documents needed to return.

Taylor, who is originally from Hamilton, is being held in a Syrian prison after being captured by Kurdish forces.

He told ABC he had few regrets about his time with ISIS, except that he did not have enough money to be able to afford to buy a slave.

"New Zealand does not have diplomatic representation in Syria and the ability of the Government to assist New Zealand citizens is severely limited. That is why we made it very clear from the outset, no New Zealander should travel to Syria," Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said.

"We have consistently told Mark Taylor we cannot help him obtain a travel document, he would need to make his own way to a country where New Zealand has consular representation. Something in his current situation will be difficult to do."

She said Taylor's actions in joining ISIS and travelling to Syria "to fight for them has created the potential for legal ramifications in New Zealand".

However, Ms Ardern said the Government is obliged "to not make people state-less", with Mr Taylor only holding a New Zealand citizenship.

"I can assure you we have long had plans in place in the event a New Zealand citizen support ISIS in Syria were to return. It would involve a comprehensive response and management plan for any individual."