TODAY |

Jacinda Ardern reassures Kiwis 'plans in place' if ISIS members like Mark Taylor return to our shores

Anna Whyte
Politics and News Reporter
1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Middle East
Politics
Crime and Justice
Immigration
Anna Whyte

Jacinda Ardern is confident means are in place "to keep New Zealanders safe" should Mark Taylor, who converted to ISIS, return to New Zealand. 

However, she said "in his current state" it would be "difficult" he would be able to obtain the travel documents needed to return. 

Taylor, who is originally from Hamilton, is being held in a Syrian prison after being captured by Kurdish forces. 

He told ABC he had few regrets about his time with ISIS, except that he did not have enough money to be able to afford to buy a slave.

"New Zealand does not have diplomatic representation in Syria and the ability of the Government to assist New Zealand citizens is severely limited. That is why we made it very clear from the outset, no New Zealander should travel to Syria," Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said. 

Mark Taylor is in prison in Syria and is classified as a global terror threat by the US. Source: 1 NEWS

"We have consistently told Mark Taylor we cannot help him obtain a travel document, he would need to make his own way to a country where New Zealand has consular representation. Something in his current situation will be difficult to do."

She said Taylor's actions in joining ISIS and travelling to Syria "to fight for them has created the potential for legal ramifications in New Zealand". 

However, Ms Ardern said the Government is obliged "to not make people state-less", with Mr Taylor only holding a New Zealand citizenship. 

"I can assure you we have long had plans in place in the event a New Zealand citizen support ISIS in Syria were to return. It would involve a comprehensive response and management plan for any individual."

She said the safety of New Zealanders "was our priority". 

The Prime Minister says the Government’s warned New Zealanders not to travel to the war-torn country from the outset. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Middle East
Politics
Crime and Justice
Immigration
Anna Whyte
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Queensland dad pleads guilty to manslaughter of toddler after years of lies about his whereabouts
2
Taylor says one of the only regrets he has about joining ISIS is not having enough money for a slave.
Kiwi 'Bumbling Jihadi' Mark Taylor captured in Syria, may be sent back to New Zealand
3
Nate Miller died at his forestry job near Tologa Bay last month, leaving a grieving family to deal with their loss.
'How many more Māori men ain't gonna come home?' Gisborne man's whānau take emotional trip to scene of his forestry death
4
The Prime Minister says the Government’s warned New Zealanders not to travel to the war-torn country from the outset.
Jacinda Ardern reassures Kiwis 'plans in place' if ISIS members like Mark Taylor return to our shores
5
St John ambulance.
Two people in serious condition after becoming trapped in a harvester while working in Taranaki
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Family of dual US-Saudi citizen imprisoned in Saudi Arabia believes he has been tortured
Letterbox (file picture).

'It's too horrible' - decapitated baby goat left in Morrinsville woman's mailbox

Homeless in New Zealand
05:56
Nate Miller died at his forestry job near Tologa Bay last month, leaving a grieving family to deal with their loss.

'How many more Māori men ain't gonna come home?' Gisborne man's whānau take emotional trip to scene of his forestry death