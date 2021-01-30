Jacinda Ardern reassures Chinese community they're 'part of our team of 5 million' after difficult year

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has reassured Aotearoa's Chinese community of their valued place in New Zealand society after what was a turbulent year for many in the community.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Speaking at a Chinese New Year event in Auckland today, Ardern was quick to note how the celebrations represented an opportunity to reflect on the year that's been.

"You're a part of our team of five million and that discrimination was wrong," Ardern said while pledging government support towards combating racism.

"We need to stand strongly against some of the discrimation that our Chinese community experienced here in Aotearoa this past year during Covid-19."