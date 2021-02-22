Jacinda Ardern 'ready and willing' to receive Covid-19 vaccine on camera

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says she will be vaccinated live on camera and is “ready and willing” to get the jab but thinks front line workers should receive it first.

She says those at greatest risk should be first and that’s not her.

Ardern mentioned the idea while taking questions from media today after announcing that Auckland will return to Alert Level 1 at 11.59 tonight.

Eight Covid-19 cases have emerged in the community in Auckland this month, sparking a three-day Alert Level 3 lockdown in Auckland last week, while the rest of the nation was elevated to Alert Level 2. On Thursday, after health officials determined that the only new cases were epidemiologically linked to the first three cases, Auckland went down to Level 2 and the rest of the nation returned to life as normal at Level 1.

New Zealand's vaccination programme kicked off on Friday, when vaccinators were given the first jabs. The effort to vaccinate the nation's 12,000 border workers began on Saturday.

It comes as Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison was vaccinated at the weekend in the first batch of Covid-19 vaccines there.