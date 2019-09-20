Jacinda Ardern to push NZ tourism in Tokyo before cheering on All Blacks at RWC

Promoting New Zealand tourism at a big expo in Tokyo is on the agenda for Jacinda Ardern today before the Prime Minister joins the masses supporting the All Blacks in their first match of the Rugby World Cup tonight when they take on the Springboks.

Ms Ardern will visit Tourism New Zealand's Project Rippa event which showcases Kiwi food, music, art and performance.

People attending the two-day event are able to buy a selection of New Zealand produce.

1 NEWS political reporter Maiki Sherman reports from Tokyo that New Zealand has around 100,000 Japanese tourists to our shores each year and the prime minister is keen for that number to rise "because of course that means big bucks".

Later, Ms Ardern will head to Tokyo Stadium to join the crowds cheering on the All Blacks in their match against the Springboks.

Last night Ms Ardern was present at the stadium for the All Blacks captain's run.

Earlier in the day, she showed up where All Blacks team members were meeting a group of students.

Also yesterday, the prime minister spoke at a business lunch in Tokyo aimed at increasing investment in New Zealand.

Afterwards she welcomed the signing of four partnerships between New Zealand and Japanese entities on biofuels, renewable energy, artificial intelligence, medical technologies and robotics.