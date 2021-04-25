TODAY |

Jacinda Ardern praises efforts of NZDF servicewomen in Anzac Day address

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern dedicated her Anzac Day address to the “service and sacrifice” of women in the Defence Force. 

Jacinda Ardern at the Anzac Day Auckland Domain dawn service. Source: Maori TV

It’s a year on since Ardern, like many other New Zealanders, took to the ends of their driveways to remember those lives lost to war after Covid-19 precautions cancelled large scale events.

Speaking from outside the Auckland War Memorial Museum this morning at its dawn service, she highlighted the trailblazing dedication held by the generations of women who have served. 

“They were courageous and passionate during the most appalling conditions,” she said.

 “These were the women who paved the way for women to be fully integrated into our defence force we know today, in our airforce, our nave and in our army."

Your playlist will load after this ad

Dame Patsy Reddy honoured those who have served in conflicts past and present. Source: 1 NEWS

Ardern noted the significant strides that women have taken since they were first included in the military. 

“The years may have brought change, change in roles, change in uniform, changes in expectations to the point we are in now. 

"Finally, the concept of service is no longer defined by gender, race or religion but by values and by commitment.”

