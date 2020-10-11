Jacinda Ardern praises 'committed' bride who voted on her wedding day

It might have been Amberleigh Patterson's special day to get hitched yesterday, but that wasn't going to stop her from casting a vote in this year's election.

Amberleigh Jack off to vote in her wedding dress. Source: Ethan Lowry

By Brooke Hunter

The newlywed headed off to the polling booth in Auckland with her bridal party before tying the knot to her partner Darren later that day.

"Honestly, the second the election date got changed my first thought was 'I could vote on the way to my wedding!' and then all the bridesmaids and me decided we definitely wanted to," she told 1 NEWS.

Celebrant Josie Campbell, who officiated the wedding, labelled it the "most badass move ever" after it even earned the couple a shout out from Labour leader Jacinda Ardern.

"I’m captioning this one “commitment”! Congratulations @amberleighjack on your big day, and thanks for reminding us all that no matter what you’re up to, there’s always time to vote," the Labour Party leader shared on Instagram.

Amberleigh Patterson exclaimed that they hadn't expected the photo to "blow up so much" on social media, having attracted over 22,000 likes on Facebook since it was shared earlier this morning.

"I woke up to my phone exploding. It was surreal (but still a distant second to becoming Mrs Patterson."