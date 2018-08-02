Jacinda Ardern - PM and new mum - will give the world an important lesson, says working mothers' coach

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is about to teach New Zealand and the world an important lesson that mothers can still do high-pressure jobs if they want to, says the founder of an organisation that helps mums transition back to work.

Ms Ardern is now back on the job as PM after six weeks of maternity leave with baby Neve, her and partner Clark Gayford's first child.

The PM says she's ready and keen to get back to the Beehive.

Rebekah Fraser, founder of Auckland-based organisation The Back to Work Coach, told TVNZ1's Seven Sharp Ms Ardern has already performed well in the dual roles.

"What I think she's done so beautifully is the way she gives us some insight into herself as a professional, but alongside her mothering as well," Ms Fraser said.

"So we see her releasing messages by video from the couch with Neve, or rocking the cradle. And I think that's really important because she's not divorcing herself of that role of being mum in order to do her job. But we can see the two things growing side by side."

I didn't have to worry about guessing, is this okay? Is this appropriate? - Labour MP Willow-Jean Prime

These days babies are welcome in Parliament's debating chamber with their MP mothers, whether it's for cuddles or feeding.

The policy is largely thanks to Parliament's Speaker Trevor Mallard who is endeavouring to make the place more family-friendly.

And should the Prime Minister want somewhere close by but a little more private, she can go to what's known as the whānau room.

Labour MP Willow-Jean Prime knows the maternal ropes at Parliament better than most. She had baby Heeni there with her from seven weeks old.

"I remember doing things for the first time. And definitely I felt there was a lot of pressure, put on by myself a lot of it, for it to all go well," Ms Prime said.

"And you know hopefully baby doesn't scream, and we don't have any projectile vomiting. But I think just knowing I was allowed to have my baby here and that that was completely acceptable. I didn't have to worry about guessing, 'Is this okay? Is this appropriate? Am I going to get in trouble for this?'"