Jacinda Ardern - PM and new mum - will give the world an important lesson, says working mothers' coach

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is about to teach New Zealand and the world an important lesson that mothers can still do high-pressure jobs if they want to, says the founder of an organisation that helps mums transition back to work.

The Prime Minister spoke with 1 NEWS political editor Jessica Mutch. Source: 1 NEWS

Ms Ardern is now back on the job as PM after six weeks of maternity leave with baby Neve, her and partner Clark Gayford's first child.

The PM says she's ready and keen to get back to the Beehive.

Rebekah Fraser, founder of Auckland-based organisation The Back to Work Coach, told TVNZ1's Seven Sharp Ms Ardern has already performed well in the dual roles.

1 NEWS political editor Jessica Mutch sat down with the Prime Minister on her first day back in New Zealand’s top job. Source: 1 NEWS

"What I think she's done so beautifully is the way she gives us some insight into herself as a professional, but alongside her mothering as well," Ms Fraser said.  

"So we see her releasing messages by video from the couch with Neve, or rocking the cradle. And I think that's really important because she's not divorcing herself of that role of being mum in order to do her job. But we can see the two things growing side by side."

I didn't have to worry about guessing, is this okay? Is this appropriate? - Labour MP Willow-Jean Prime

These days babies are welcome in Parliament's debating chamber with their MP mothers, whether it's for cuddles or feeding.

The policy is largely thanks to Parliament's Speaker Trevor Mallard who is endeavouring to make the place more family-friendly.

And should the Prime Minister want somewhere close by but a little more private, she can go to what's known as the whānau room.

Labour MP Willow-Jean Prime knows the maternal ropes at Parliament better than most. She had baby Heeni there with her from seven weeks old.

"I remember doing things for the first time. And definitely I felt there was a lot of pressure, put on by myself a lot of it, for it to all go well," Ms Prime said.

"And you know hopefully baby doesn't scream, and we don't have any projectile vomiting. But I think just knowing I was allowed to have my baby here and that that was completely acceptable. I didn't have to worry about guessing, 'Is this okay? Is this appropriate? Am I going to get in trouble for this?'"

And should Neve's parents leave her baby bag at home, Ms Prime has lots of baby equipment in her office she'd be happy to lend the Prime Minister.

Ms Ardern is back on the job as Prime Minister after six weeks of maternity leave. Source: 1 NEWS
Pictures: Family photos of Jacinda Ardern, Clarke Gayford and Neve show proud parents on PM's first day back

Mo the piglet save by 'mouth to snout' resuscitation in Marlborough

An extraordinary tale has emerged from Marlborough, with a man giving his pig "mouth to snout" resuscitation in order to save its life.

Jase Weir had recently rescued an orphaned piglet from the side of the road and brought him home to live with the more than 30 other animals at his Waihopai Valley homestead.

However, after Mo the pig's new mum, Summer Weir, prepared him some devilled eggs for lunch a few days after his arrival, things took a turn for the worse.

"Something didn't look right and he started to toss his head side to side and started to try and run away, and I kind of realised at that stage he was choking," Summer told TVNZ1's Seven Sharp.

Luckily, Jase was close at hand and he came running to the rescue.

He tried to gently massage the egg from Mo's throat, before survival instincts kicked in and Jase started compressions and "mouth to snout" breathing.

"It was fight or flight, just do it. I didn't think, it just happened," Jase said.

The quick thinking actions of his new dad saw Mo pull through and complete his pig's tale of revival and survival.

Would you consider a bit of mouth-to-snout? Source: Seven Sharp
Jacinda Ardern says the world is waiting with bated breath to see if the recent optimism over North Korea develops into the country getting rid of its nuclear weapons program.

1 NEWS political editor Jessica Mutch sat down with the Prime Minister on her first day back in New Zealand’s top spot. Source: 1 NEWS

In an interview with The Associated Press, Ms Ardern also said New Zealand was among many nations concerned about where a tit-for-tat trade war between China and the U.S. might lead, and that the notion of New Zealand becoming a republic was not a priority for her government.

Jacinda Ardern, Clarke Gayford and baby Neve. Source: SUPPLIED

Ms Ardern spoke with the AP at her home in Auckland today as she prepared to return to Wellington after taking six weeks of leave following the birth of her daughter Neve.

Ms Ardern is just the second elected world leader to give birth while holding office.

1 NEWS political editor Jessica Mutch sat down with the Prime Minister on her first day back in New Zealand’s top job. Source: 1 NEWS
