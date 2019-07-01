Jacinda Ardern plants trees for daughter Neve and royal baby Archie

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has planted native trees in Wellington to celebrate her daughter Neve and royal baby Archie.

Ms Ardern yesterday attended a special Matariki native tree planting event, hosted by charity organisation Trees That Count and Wellington City Council, celebrating Kiwi babies.

The event was held to follow up a Trees That Count crowdfunding campaign launched on the arrival of the "first baby" Neve in 2018, encouraging New Zealanders to gift native trees to babies close to them. Neve turned one on June 21.

A total of 11,500 native trees were donated to the campaign and are being planted in community planting projects across Wellington and Auckland this year.

Another special baby was also celebrated on the day, with the planting of 10 native trees gifted to royal baby Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor as part of Jacinda Ardern’s official gift from New Zealand to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's son, born on May 6.

Ms Ardern planted a tōtara tree for daughter Neve, and said she was thrilled to be there for the planting of trees for baby Archie.

"I can’t think of a better gift than 10 native trees for future generations to climb in," the prime minister said.

Local families mucked in, with a total of 500 native trees planted at the site in Newtown.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and children at the Wellington Matariki tree planting day. Source: Wellington City Council

Trees That Count CEO Adele Fitzpatrick said planting native trees is a meaningful legacy for parents to gift their young babies.

"Our native trees are so important to our environment and biodiversity here in New Zealand, and it makes Matariki all the more special when we plant native trees in honour of our future generations," Ms Fitzpatrick said.

"We hope there'll be a cultural shift in New Zealand where gifting a native tree when a baby is born is just the Kiwi thing to do," she added.