TODAY |

Jacinda Ardern plants trees for daughter Neve and royal baby Archie

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Wellington
Environment

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has planted native trees in Wellington to celebrate her daughter Neve and royal baby Archie.

Ms Ardern yesterday attended a special Matariki native tree planting event, hosted by charity organisation Trees That Count and Wellington City Council, celebrating Kiwi babies.

The event was held to follow up a Trees That Count crowdfunding campaign launched on the arrival of the "first baby" Neve in 2018, encouraging New Zealanders to gift native trees to babies close to them. Neve turned one on June 21.

A total of 11,500 native trees were donated to the campaign and are being planted in community planting projects across Wellington and Auckland this year.

Another special baby was also celebrated on the day, with the planting of 10 native trees gifted to royal baby Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor as part of Jacinda Ardern’s official gift from New Zealand to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's son, born on May 6.

Ms Ardern planted a tōtara tree for daughter Neve, and said she was thrilled to be there for the planting of trees for baby Archie. 

"I can’t think of a better gift than 10 native trees for future generations to climb in," the prime minister said.

Local families mucked in, with a total of 500 native trees planted at the site in Newtown.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and children at the Wellington Matariki tree planting day. Source: Wellington City Council

Trees That Count CEO Adele Fitzpatrick said planting native trees is a meaningful legacy for parents to gift their young babies.

"Our native trees are so important to our environment and biodiversity here in New Zealand, and it makes Matariki all the more special when we plant native trees in honour of our future generations," Ms Fitzpatrick said.

"We hope there'll be a cultural shift in New Zealand where gifting a native tree when a baby is born is just the Kiwi thing to do," she added.

The planting event supports the Forest at the Heart of Wellington project – a partnership between the Rotary Club, Wellington City Council and Conservation Volunteers New Zealand, which is working to restore indigenous biodiversity across the Wellington Town Belt.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern plants a tōtara tree at the Matariki native tree planting event with Jonty Mandel, aged eight. Source: Wellington City Council
More From
New Zealand
Wellington
Environment
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Opinion: Why the plastic bag ban is problematic
2
Blair Vining’s an ordinary Kiwi bloke with an extraordinary story
Terminally ill Southland activist holds pre-funeral party - 'It was a really beautiful night'
3
The mental health advocate joined Breakfast to discuss the honour ahead of this year’s awards.
Mike King says he had a mental breakdown last month as New Zealander of the Year pressures mounted
4
The sacked Wallaby emerged from talks in Sydney saying he was very, very disappointed.
Israel Folau unexpectedly defends LGBT activist's right to 'express her views'
5
The Bulford Kiwi was etched into a Salisbury hillside by soldiers.
Kiwi memento left behind in UK after WWI turns 100 years old
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
Canterbury University Associate Professor and Biotechnologist David Leung.

Kiwi biotechnologist working on safe, non-toxic coating to protect foods
00:41
The broadcaster and historian, 93, thanked attendees for making the music festival plastic-free.

Sir David Attenborough praises plastic-free Glastonbury Festival in surprise appearance

01:16
Detective Sergeant Kevin Blackman says the scam will continue until the wider public is aware.

Phone scammers posing as police con Kiwis out of hundreds of thousands of dollars
Motorbike (file picture).

Government launches pilot programme to minimise number of motorcycle crashes