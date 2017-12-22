Jacinda Ardern pays tribute to Dame Cheryll Southeran, Te Papa's founding chief executive

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says Dame Cheryll Southeran, the founding Chief Executive of Te Papa Tongarewa, the national museum, leaves a legacy that all New Zealanders can treasure.

Ms Ardern, who is also Minister of Arts, Culture and Heritage, has expressed her sympathy to family and friends of Dame Cheryll who passed away on Saturday.

"As the founding Chief Executive of Te Papa Tongarewa, our national museum, Dame Cheryll Southeran leaves a legacy that all New Zealanders can treasure." Ms Ardern said in a statement.

"Through her innovative vision Te Papa brings our culture and history to life in a way that everyone can enjoy," she said.

"My thoughts are with her family and friends at this sad time."