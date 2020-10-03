TODAY |

Jacinda Ardern passes on wishes for 'speedy recovery' to Trump after Covid-19 diagnosis

Labour leader, Jacinda Ardern says she has passed on well wishes to Donald Trump and his wife Melania following revelations the pair have Covid-19.

The Labour leader says she has asked embassy representatives to pass on the message. Source: 1 NEWS

Last night, the US President announced he was diagnosed with Covid-19. He's now being transferred to a military hospital and has been injected with an experimental drug combination to treat the virus. 

While out on the campaign trail in Mt Eden, Auckland, today, Ardern told media she has passed on her sentiments through the US Embassy.

"Of course wishing the president of the United States and the first lady, New Zealand's best wishes for a speedy recovery," Ardern says.

"We've seen now several world leaders who have been affected by Covid-19 and I stand with others in wishing all the best, because this is obviously a virus that has had a globally devastating impact."

Ardern said she does not have Trump's personal contact details and instead went through the US Embassy to convey her message.

