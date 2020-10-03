Jacinda Ardern overrode Electoral Commission's advice on new election date

Just five days before Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced she would be changing the election date to October 17, documents were sent out advising that the Electoral Commission had a preferred alternative date of Saturday November 21.



"Proceeding earlier than this does not give it sufficient time to re-standup advance and election day voting services," the document said.



The commission generally advises to avoid dates within the school holidays and provincial or statutory holidays, which left only October 17 and November 21 as potential dates, which would not require a law change.



If the election were to occur on November 21, then the official result was estimated to come back on December 11.



The commission had set-up contingency plans for the election to be delivered at Covid-19 Alert Level 2, with up to 10 'clusters' of up to 5000 cases in total at Alert Level 3 and 4.



"Should the election need to proceed at alert Level 3 or 4, this could be done, but there will be significant operational implications for the Commission.



"The impact will depend on the size and number of regions at higher alert levels, and the numbers in isolation or quarantine."



It also noted that at a higher alert level physical distancing would likely apply, meaning that voters would also experience longer wait times and that face-to-face engagement with voters, including for enrolment purposes, would also be significantly curtailed.



There was also concern that some people may be less willing to go to a voting place or even use a post box - decreasing voter turnout.



Government sought legal advice on day of decision



On the same day the prime minister announced a change in election date, urgent legal advice was still being sought on how changing polling day would impact the regulated period.



The regulated period puts limits on how much candidates, parties and third parties can spend on election and referendum advertising.



A document dated August 17 stated the legality of the situation wasn't clear and urgent advice from Crown Law was being sought.



In particular, advice was being sought on party hoardings and the start date and length of the regulated period.

