Jacinda Ardern outraged by reports that Samoan toddler was turned down for measles jab in NZ

Source:  1 NEWS

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is asking questions after a Samoan toddler was reportedly refused a measles vaccine in Auckland.

The PM also said she was horrified to see the cartoon in the ODT about the deadly measles outbreak. Source: 1 NEWS

"I thought it was outrageous given this current situation and I am minded to ask questions about what happened there," Ms Ardern told reporters today. 

"It just makes no sense."

RNZ reported a Samoan toddler went back to Apia after being refused a vaccine in Auckland as he did not have a New Zealand passport. 

When asked if it were acceptable, Ms Ardern said, "no".

"It is something that I will follow up with the Minister of Health."

At least 60 people have died in Samoa due to the measles outbreak. 

Unprecedented public health measures will be put in place in the Pacific island nation. Source: 1 NEWS

"I was horrified as well by the cartoon I saw yesterday in the ODT (Otago Daily Times) around the horrific measles outbreak, this is affecting children and babies, it’s absolutely horrific," Ms Ardern said. 

The cartoon depicts two women leaving a travel agency with one woman saying, 'I asked "what are all the least popular spots at the moment?" She said the ones people are picking up in Samoa.'

Barry Stewart’s apology outside the ODT was interrupted several times by hecklers. Source: 1 NEWS

"No one takes it lightly," Ms Ardern said. 

"New Zealand is doing all it can to assist, the fact we didn’t assist one child in New Zealand when we are giving vaccinations to Samoa feels nonsensical to me."

Last week, more nurse vaccinators, intensive care specialists and Samoan-speaking medical professionals have been sent to Samoa, Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters announced. 

New Zealand
Politics
Pacific Islands
Health
