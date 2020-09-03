Jacinda Ardern outlines what Cabinet will consider at tomorrow's alert level review

Cabinet will consider the nature of Auckland's Covid-19 cluster, its containment, compliance, the economic impact and the time period at Level 2.5 when it meets to review the alert levels tomorrow.

Any changes to alert levels will be signalled on Friday, ahead of September 6, which marks one week of Auckland sitting at Alert Level 2.5, the Prime Minister confirmed yesterday.

Ardern was asked today what Cabinet would be considering when looking at the alert level settings.

She said they would look at the nature of the current Covid-19 cases, if they were linked with the original cluster and the containment of the cluster.

"We also look at things like compliance, we do factor in the cost of restrictions, we have a wide range of criteria that we’ve applied all the way through our Covid response."

Ardern also said the time period that Auckland has been at Level 2.5 will be taken into account, with those restrictions in place only since Sunday at 11.59pm.

"We have been at this level only for a very short period of time, we are still in this earlyish stage of seeing the impact on the cluster, so these are all things Cabinet will consider."

"We don’t want to get ahead of ourselves, so making sure we reduce the risk as much as possible – we know some of the most at risk times tend to be around weekends for instance.