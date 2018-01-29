Jacinda Ardern, once a DJ at Auckland's Laneway Festival, returns as Prime Minister

Jacinda Ardern has attended the Laneway Festival today in Auckland and it was something of a trip down memory lane for the Prime Minister.

Ms Ardern told the crowd at Albert Park she's usually at the festival as a ticket holder but was once a DJ when it was held at Silo Park.

She said her DJ career was all downhill from there.

"But I remember that so well because I have permanent hearing damage through my left ear as a consequence and it was amazing to be a part of a festival that is so intrinsically Auckland, so wonderful," Ms Ardern said.

"So that's why it feels like it's such a pleasure to now come full circle and to be here as the Prime Minister of New Zealand to welcome you to Laneway 2018," she said to cheers and applause.

Ms Ardern appealed to the festival-goers to "never give up on the importance of supporting creatives and artists live", saying live performing is "the fuel for the creative machine".

She also said the Government not only supports the arts but sees it "critical to who we are".