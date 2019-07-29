Jacinda Ardern offers solution to 'polarised world' in promo video for Vogue's Forces for Change issue

Jacinda Ardern features prominently in a promo video for British Vogue's Forces for Change issue which comes out later this week.

The Duchess of Sussex is the guest editor of the September issue that will have 15 "trailblazing" women on its cover, including New Zealand's Prime Minister.

In a video posted to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Instagram account this evening Ms Ardern appears alongside the other women featured on the cover.

"One change that I've noticed over the course of my career, is just how polarised the world is now," she says in the video.

"I do think there is a solution to that though, which is ultimately coming back to the humanity we all share."

The Duchess of Sussex said the the past seven months working on the project had been a rewarding process, curating and collaborating with British Vogue’s Editor-in-Chief Edward Enninful.

She said she wanted to take the year's most read fashion issue and "steer its focus to the values, causes and people making impact in the world today".

"Through this lens I hope you'll feel the strength of the collective in the diverse selection of women chosen for the cover as well as the team of support I called upon within the issue to help bring this to light.

"I hope readers feel as inspired as I do, by the 'Forces for Change' they'll find within these pages."

Highlights include a candid conversation between the Duchess of Sussex and former First Lady of the United States Michelle Obama and an interview between world-renowned ethologist and primatologist Dr Jane Goodall and The Duke of Sussex.

The September issue of British Vogue is available on digital download and on newsstands on August 2.

Full list of changemakers featured: