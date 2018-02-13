Jacinda Ardern - NZ 'all ready to go' for Tongan emergency relief

Jacinda Ardern says she has "signed off" on funding emergency relief for the cyclone ravaged Tonga, if their government requests it.

Possibly the strongest storm ever recorded in the Pacific Island kingdom, Cyclone Gita passed Tonga overnight causing widespread destruction, flooding and power outages.

Speaking on TVNZ1's Breakfast this morning, the Prime Minister said she was briefed yesterday on the potential emergency situation in Tonga so she was "preprepared".

"My understanding is we're still waiting for the ability to really survey the extent of the damage, it sounds pretty extraordinary right now. But we have Defence Force on standby with the usual equipment that might be required

Ms Ardern said she had just spoken to Defence Minister Winston Peters and he had signed off yesterday on contingency funding to provide emergency needs as requested.